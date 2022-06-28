Can both Juliana Kanyomozi and the B2C Entertainment trio pull big crowds having organized concerts on the same date? A big section of netizens believes so.
On Monday, Juliana Kanyomozi announced that she will be holding her concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday 19th August 2022.
The concert dubbed “Juliana Live at Serena” is expected to be a VIP affair if we are to go by the ticket prices.
On the same date, the B2C Entertainment trio will be having their concert dubbed “B2C Live in Concert” at freedom City.
Also Read: She did the same to Rema – DJ Bexx unhappy with Juliana Kanyomozi
This has raised debate on who will pull a bigger crowd with several noting how the two brands can both pull big crowds because they appeal to different music lovers.
This is not the first time two artists are organizing concerts on the same date. In 2015, Chameleone and King Saha did something similar and both registered good crowds.
We await to see how this particular “battle” will conclude.