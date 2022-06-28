Can both Juliana Kanyomozi and the B2C Entertainment trio pull big crowds having organized concerts on the same date? A big section of netizens believes so.

On Monday, Juliana Kanyomozi announced that she will be holding her concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday 19th August 2022.

The concert dubbed “Juliana Live at Serena” is expected to be a VIP affair if we are to go by the ticket prices.

On the same date, the B2C Entertainment trio will be having their concert dubbed “B2C Live in Concert” at freedom City.

This has raised debate on who will pull a bigger crowd with several noting how the two brands can both pull big crowds because they appeal to different music lovers.

See more People trying to put "competition" between Juliana and B2C in the picture, mwebereremu. They both have great music and I'm sure both will fill up the respective venues — Hazard💙🇺🇬 (@kinghazard01) June 27, 2022

See more People saying juliana is beating B2C enkokola are mad, juliana once had a concert on the same day with rema namakula and both sold out yet they have the same audience, what makes you think juliana is hating on B2C yet they have a different clientele? — classmonitor (@classmonitorUG) June 28, 2022

See more The B2C Entertainment trio and Juliana Kanyomozi have a concert on the same day.



Which one will you attend? pic.twitter.com/VDDfVUOUKm — MBU (@MBU) June 27, 2022

This is not the first time two artists are organizing concerts on the same date. In 2015, Chameleone and King Saha did something similar and both registered good crowds.

We await to see how this particular “battle” will conclude.