As more artists announce concert dates, Geosteady has made his fans aware that he will not be staging a concert this year.

Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady first held his official concert in 2017 at Imperial Royale Hotel. It went well as fans and fellow artistes turned up to support him.

He then held a limited edition “Dine With Geosteady” concert in 2018 at the Golf Course Hotel which was also a success.

He did the same in 2019 at Kingdom Kampala Mall.

In 2020, Coronavirus hit the world and led to a two-year lockdown. He has not held a concert in close to three years.

He has, however, stayed musically relevant with a couple of good songs released in that period on top of keeping his face in the news for various reasons.

Most of his fans anticipated that he was lining up a concert later this year but he seems not ready for that.

The Blackman Entertainment CEO believes that he would need lots of hit songs to pull off a good concert.

While speaking to Galaxy FM, Geosteady ruled out any chance of his staging a concert this year.

“I’m not ready for a musical concert this year. I don’t have the music,” Geosteady noted.