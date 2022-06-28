After being signed to Baddest Music management label, Prince Omar has released his freshest project dubbed “Ntuuse”.

Umar Mukose a.k.a Prince Omar became the latest addition to Arafat Bagonza’s Baddest Music management last week.

He revealed how he was pleased to join the label which has worked with fellow artist Feffe Bussi for many years now.

“I have signed with Arafat. We are now working together at Baddest Music Label,” Prince Omar happily revealed.

Also Read: Prince Omar joins Feffe Bussi under Arafat’s ‘Baddest Music’ Management

The new management promised to take him to greater heights musically and they are already showing their intentions with his new release.

Titled “Ntuuse”, the new release is a love song that talks about a woman getting the man she has always wanted despite having been close for long.

The song produced by Mesh Pan and D. Mario is a groovy track that you will definitely like if Prince Omar’s music gets you going.

Known for always investing heavily in his music videos, Prince Omar does the same for the visuals of Ntuuse.

The video was directed by Frank Jah Live. Take a gaze below: