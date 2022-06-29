Most of the times, the public is usually interested in wanting to know the relationship status of their celebrities and how they deal with love matters.

Singer Jackie Chandiru is one of those celebrities who has kept her relationship affairs away from the public.

A few years back, the singer was in an on-and-off relationship that she says left her wounded.

At the moment, she does not want to get into another affair until she totally heals from the pain she was left with.

Also Read: Norbert Mao glad Jackie Chandiru recovered fully from drugs

The “Agaasi” singer made the revelation when asked if her recently released love song is dedicated to her lover.

Jackie Chandiru noted that she will definitely fall in love in future but as for now, she is still focused on gaining ground musically.