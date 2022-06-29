Ever since singer Leila Kayondo threw shade at her socialite ex-lover Suliaman Kabangala Mbuga alias SK Mbuga, rumor has had it that she has been seeing movie actor John Segawa.

The two have for long been reported to be in a relationship and none of them has denied enjoying the company of the other.

The pair has also always maintained that they are very close friends who help each other in different aspects of life.

During Leila Kayondo’s visit to Galaxy FM, she explained that John Segawa is just her best friend and mentor who helps her correct her mistakes.

She added that they got very close and almost became like family to the extent that whatever John Segawa does for her, he does it free of charge and vice versa.