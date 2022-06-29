Judith Heard threatens to sue fellow socialite Bad Black for claiming that she had a fling with Nigerian singer Mr. Flavour when he came to Uganda in 2011.

In September 2011, local socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa invited Nigerian singer Mr. Flavour N’abania to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

At a birthday party held at the now defunct Club Rouge, she met Mr. Flavour and rumors circulated thereafter revealing that she had a fling with him.

Let’s not say anything without evidence cause I am working so hard to live a different life today Judith Heard

During a recent interview with popular YouTuber MC Ibrah Mukasa, Bad Black admitted that the Nigerian singer had come to Kampala to “entertain” her but she didn’t do much with him because she had competition from the likes of Judith Heard and Sylvia Owori.

“I didn’t do anything with him. The man was being watched by three people; me, Sylvia Owori, and Judith Heard but it’s my name that caught the headlines,” Bad Black said during the interview.

Also Read: Judith Heard reveals HIV results, Bad Black not convinced

She added, “That one (Flavour) is not among my exes. I don’t want to lie about that. I didn’t anything with him because Kim Swagga gave me weed that night, I got high and started insulting the Nigerian. So he left and went to Casablanca where Judith Heard met him.”

Bad Black went on to note that Judith Heard is likely to have spent the night with the Nwa Baby singer.

“I think Nalongo Judith Heard left with him. She must have had a thing with him. Nalongo doesn’t fail,” Bad Black stressed.

Upon landing on the video, Judith Heard quickly distanced herself from ever having a fling with Mr. Flavour.

In the comments on the video shared on the MBU Instagram page, Judith Heard also asked Bad Black to stop tarnishing her name.

She also warned the socialite to have evidence of her claims or she risks being sued for defamation of character.

Wabula munsize evu. Nze Judith Heard? This is the first time am gonna do this. Over my children’s life I have never had anything to do with the name mentioned in this video. Please enough of trashing my name I beg of everyone please please please. These stories I have let pass in the past and I don’t want to go deep into everything. Let’s not say anything without evidence cause I am working so hard to live a different life today and I would be very happy if no one brings my name up again in anything they don’t have proof of. Am about to sue for defamation of character here. Judith Heard

Following her remarks, a few netizens wondered whether she was choosing to start a fight just for the sake of drama and here is what she had to say:

“This is not drama cause am drama free for life that’s why I have poured my heart out. I am at peace with myself and in my life and I want everyone to respect it,” she added.

See more

Bad Black is yet to respond to JH’s comment.