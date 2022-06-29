Tuff Music Entertainment singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat and her crew are nursing injuries having survived a nasty car accident last night.

Based on a video clip cited by this website, Kapa Cat sustained injuries on her head and she was vividly experiencing pain from the wounds.

The singer seemed to have bruised her cheek as it appeared swollen with blood oozing from above her left eye.

In the video, the bleeding Kapa Cat disclosed how she was feeling pain in one of her legs most especially the calf area.

She was also heard telling one of the individuals who had come to help her not to remove the pin from her eyebrow.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established. We wish her a quick recovery.