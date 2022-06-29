Karole Kasita, Zex Bilangilangi, Abeeka Band among other top performers lined up for this weekend’s Roast and Rhyme Nyam on the Nile edition.

The hype is increasing ahead of the much anticipated Roast and Rhyme 15th edition that will happening in Jinja.

The three day event slated to start on Friday 1st July to Sunday 3rd July 2022 is dubbed ‘Nyam on the Nile’.

Different activities including a Bon Fire, poetry, touring the Nile, Quad biking, horse riding, tubing, bungee jumping, among others are on the schedule.

All the past editions have had top entertainers provide remarkable performances for the revelers and Nyam on the Nile will not be any different.

Guests will be treated to Nyama Choma and live entertainment by some of Uganda’s best performers before the event being crowned with an after-party featuring the best deejays.

On Wednesday, Swangz Avenue unveiled the list of performers set to thrill travellers with memorable performances.

Zex Bilangilangi, Karole Kasita, Myco Ouma, Steve Keys, and the Abeeka Band have been listed as the performers of the 15th Edition.

Tickets for the experience start from Shs150k (Earlybird) for the 3 days. At the gate, Shs180k will be charged for the 3 days and Shs100k per single day.