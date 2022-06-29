National Cultural Forum (NCF) chairman Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee has called upon fellow artists to stay orderly amid the raucous that is surrounding the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) polls.

Ragga Dee made the plea to fellow musicians advising them to follow and respect the postponement of the UMA polls as the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development and Hon. Betty Amongi decided.

Speaking in an interview, Ragga Dee stressed that it is okay for the Ministry to intervene in the affairs of the arts industry.

He also noted that he is hopeful that the intervention will bear fruits as the musicians’ association will be supported financially.

I humbly request artistes to stop acting like grasshoppers that are trapped in a bottle ready to be eaten. If the Ministry has intervened, it is here to support us as the Musicians Association of Uganda. Ragga Dee

He also gave an insight on how dangerous it would be if UMA elections polling stations were only set in the Central, abandoning other regions of Uganda.

If you dare hold elections in Central only artists in other regions will never see the elected president as their president. They will ask, Who elected this president. Ragga Dee

Ragga Dee further requested musicians to be professional and encouraged them to act mature enough during this period of time since it is a tricky moment.