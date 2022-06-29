It is three months already since Martha Kay Kagimba a.k.a The Range Rover Girl started presenting at Next Radio and she is not letting it go without notice.

On March 28th June 2022, renowned Comedienne and Actress Martha Kay Kagimba made her radio debut at Next Radio.

She started presenting the ‘NXT Tranzit’ evening show alongside James Peterson and comedian Ronnie McVex.

Today marks three months since her radio journey began and she is thankful to God for the experience thus far.

Through social media, the bubbly presenter shared the good news with her followers as she revealed how much growth and self-actualization the journey has made her go through.

Today I make 3 months on air at Next Radio. I am grateful to God for all the lessons and amazing people I’ve met thus far. He alone knows the amount of growth and self-actualization I’ve had to go through on this journey. He is doing great work within me. He has been faithful! Glory to Him Upwards and onwards! Martha Kay

Congratulations Martha!