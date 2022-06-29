Dr. Miria Matembe urges the younger generation to start seriously considering music and dance as a profession they can make a living in.

While strolling through the streets during his NBS TV After 5 show, emcee Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats bumped into Dr. Miria Matembe.

Kats quickly asked the Former Ethics and Integrity minister what she thinks of music as a form of entertainment.

Dr. Miria Matembe acknowledged music and dance being good entertainment that she also used to enjoy as a young woman.

She, however, noted that the youths today are using music wrongly by stripping naked while dancing yet there are ways they can use it to better their lives.

Dr. Matembe revealed that music can be turned into a profession for many youths who will be able to make a living instead of using it to decay their morals further.

As youths get entertained with music, they should remember their values. I don’t like youths who just strip naked, just dancing you know. Music is an art that can also be used as a profession not just to get spoilt. Miria Matembe