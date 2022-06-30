The Bell Lager-sponsored Roast and Rhyme Festival will be happening for the 15th Edition starting tomorrow (Friday 1st July 2022) and here is what you need to know about the three-day event.

Day 1: Bon Fyre Friday

A fun-filled road trip has never been something to miss but imagine the extra fun of traveling with your squad a host of other public figures. That is exactly what is to happen on Friday 1st July on the trip to Jinja.

Being day one, you must be geared up for the hype and good vibes which will later be capped with a bonfire night hosted by Vince Musisi at the Source of the Nile Gardens – Nile Park. Activities including Karaoke, Nyam Roasting, Poetry, Spoken Word, Freestyle, and Board Games are on the agenda.

Day 2: Chill Vibes

You and your squad will then wake up to chill vibes on Saturday to take you through the day filled with Picnic Vibes, Roast-Off, Rhyming, Koona Dancing, and Live Music that will feature different top performers.

The star-studded list of performers includes Karole Kasita, Zex Bilangilangi, Myco Ouma, Abeeka Band, among many others. As seen on many past Roast and Rhyme editions, a surprise act is usually a feature on the main night. You cannot miss this!

Day 3: Sunday Service

Hosted by Selector Jay, the Sunday Service All-White Brunch will happen on Sunday. You will be able to carry your own drink at the bottomless brunch and enjoy all the good vibes as you Nyam on the Nile.

It seems like the perfect way to cap the three-day festival enjoyment before hitting the road again back to the city!

Tickets for the Roast and Rhyme have been on sale at Shs150k (Earlybird) for the 3 days. At the gate, Shs180k will be charged for the 3 days and Shs100k per single day.