Singer Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade official has been dragged to Police by his ex-lover Mrs. Kilooto who opened fresh charges against him.

According to Mrs. Kilooto’s lawyers, they’ve added fresh charges of “Theft” and “Malicious Damage of Property” to the earlier case of “Criminal Trespass and Threatening Violence”.

The two fresh charges are based on grounds that Grenade made off with Mrs. Kilooto’s watch worth USD500 and their attempts of requesting to return the watch have not been obliged to.

Grenade is accused of damaging his ex-lover’s iPhone Pro Max 13 to the extent that she cannot use it anymore yet it possesses several important documents.

Mrs. Kilooto’s lawyers further demand that Grenade deletes his latest song that he released after splitting with his ex-lover.

They claim that the lyrics of the song were directed to Mrs. Kilooto with an aim of tainting her name and image.

The legal representatives demand that he deletes the song from all his music channels within seven days failure of which they will add a new charge of “Defamation”.