On the back of a significant win as Billboard recognized him for his efforts, Ugandan Producer HerbertSkillz has released a new dancehall song titled “Gimme Dat”.

Celebrated Ugandan producer and artiste Herbert Dramuke a.k.a HerbertSkillz recently became the first Ugandan producer to receive a plaque from Billboard.

HerbertSkillz and Sound Makers were recognised for their contribution to Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, Reggae Lovers Edition Album with their song “In My Arms”.

Also Read: Herbertskillz, Sound Makers Music receive Billboard plaque for “In My Arms”

He celebrated his win with the rest of the local industry and hit studio to drop more bangers.

His new song titled “Gimme Dat” is a blend of AfroBeat and AfroPop as he asks his lover to share more love with him.

The song was written by Drecko Helpa and we could be having the visuals drop anytime soon.

For now though, listen to the audio below: and let us kmow what you think of it: