Pearl Magic TV presenter Mrs. Judithiana Namazzi Ndugwa has finally let her pregnancy known to the public through a beautiful pregnancy reveal video.

Having walked down the aisle in January 2021, Judithiana Namazzi and her husband Joel Ndugwa will soon be adding a new member to their family.

In a post on social media, the jolly Judithiana revealed the news that she has a ban baking in the oven.

In the post, Judithiana revealed that her show dubbed Jechili (produced by her hubby Mr. Joel Ndugwa) will have a new season premiere on 1st July.

What caught our attention, however, was the baby bump – which, by the way, looks good on her. Somewhere in the caption, she added, “#HowYouAnnouncePregnancy.”

“Also a special shout out to the producer of the show @yowelie. Boy just took this whole PRODUCTION thing to a whole new level. He produces content and OTHER things. I love you long time. It’s a God thing I tell you,” she wrote.

This will be the couple’s first chold together and the happiness is quite visible.

Oh well, congratulations on both good news Judy. We wish you a beautiful season on TV and a safe pregnancy!