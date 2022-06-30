Singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has been yet again spotted in a land wrangle with his neighbor for blocking the road that leads to his home.

The blocking of the road that leads to King Saha’s home did not only affect him but also the other neighbors who use the same route for their daily activities.

Individuals who first got affected by the blocking of the route disclosed that a lady identified as Katusiime hired bouncers and some other security men in non-uniform to protect her builders to put up a construction in the road claiming that she bought her plot of land with that part of the road inclusive.

When the news was delivered to King Saha, he rushed to his area’s local council chairman who called Police and with immediate effect stopped the constructors from putting a perimeter fence.

Locals jubilated police’s interception and vowed to stop any other attempts by Mrs. Katusiime to block their route.

The locals furthermore disclosed that this wasn’t the first time that Mrs. Katusiime tried to block the road adding that the matter was even taken to court but the court had not yet issued its final ruling.

The locals argue that Mrs. Katusiime can construct her own home wherever she wants as long as she leaves their road clear without blocking it.