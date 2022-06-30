Singer Jamie Culture, born Jamirul Kasujja, has been signed to a new record label “Somewhere in Africa” which is pioneered by Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi South constituency, Geoffrey Kayemba Solo.

Talent manager Geoffrey Kayemba Solo is the manager of singer Rema Namakula and Jamie Culture’s putting pen to paper with the MP’s record label will be a great milestone for him as he has already landed in the hands of one of the best talent managers in the country.

According to sources within the record label, it is believed that the label is in an effort to spread its dominance in different parts of Africa but with much emphasis on Uganda.

Manager Geoffrey Kayemba Solo decided to sign Jamie Culture to his record label in an effort to help the talented singer not to be consumed by drug abuse for which he had earlier this year been dragged to rehab.

Throughout the years, Jamie Culture has churned out several hit songs and written for many local artists some of whom have won continental awards.

Songs like “Nkulowoza“, “Telukya“, “Nambi“, and “Smile” have enjoyed massive media airplay and had him booked for shows.

Congratulations Jamie Culture.