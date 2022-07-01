Singer Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade Official’s ex-girlfriend Abdul Aziz Kilooto has disclosed that the singer converted from Christianity to Islam.

Kilooto disclosed that Grenade converted in secrecy as he didn’t want the public to know that he had turned to a Muslim.

She further explained that Grenade converted because he wanted to marry her before the two broke-up over witchcraft and infidelity.

Also Read: AGAIN! Grenade dragged to Police by ex-lover over “stolen” accessories

Kilooto shared the video clip showing Grenade in a mosque as he converted with different media houses to confirm the reports.

On Wednesday, Kilooto through her lawyers slapped Grenade with fresh charges of “Theft and Malicious damage” of her property after claiming that the singer damaged her iPhone Pro Max 13 beyond repair and made off with her Apple watch worth USD500.