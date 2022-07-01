Caroline Marcah Mirembe does not agree with the talk that her fame came about because of being close to MC Kats.

Caroline Marcah is now a popular face in Uganda’s entertainment scene as a media personality, emcee, and socialite.

In recent years, she has also dominated headlines for issues related to her supposed relationship with the famous Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats.

A few critics have often claimed that she should be grateful to Kats for making her a star that she is. She does not see it that way, however.

While speaking to a group of journalists in a recent interview, the former Spark TV presenter maintained that she was already a star when she met MC Kats.

Marcah claimed that by the time she became friends with the NBS TV presenter, she was already in a good spot of her life.

She stated that she was already a popular face on TV and had even started registering financial stability and owned a car of her own.

“By the time we met, I was already working on TV, on Spark TV. MC Kats did not discover me, I was already on the screens and I had my own car,” she revealed.

MC Kats supplemented Macah’s revelation noting that she has made it on her own through hard work and persistence.

“She is hard-working. She can afford to buy whatever she desires with her money,” he chipped in.