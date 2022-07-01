There is a raging debate concerning Juliana Kanyomozi’s decision to stage a concert on the same day as the B2C Entertainment trio.

Earlier this year, the trio announced that they would be performing for all music fans at their concert slated for 19th August at Freedom City, Entebbe.

To their shock, a few days ago, celebrated diva Juliana Kanyomozi also announced that she will be having her concert on the same date at Serena Hotel.

The development has since split the entertainment critics and music fans some of whom believe that the diva was not really fair to the Kampala Boys.

Others, however, have since noted that Juliana and the trio have very different fan bases and that both will register successful concerts come August.

Naira Ali begs to differ. She believes that Juliana’s decision was not fair to the younger artists because the success of concerts in Uganda depends largely on perception than the content of the artists.

In a post on social media, the USA-based RnB singer aired her disappointment in Juliana saying that having gone through a similar experience, holding concerts on the same day with bigger artistes psychologically drains the newer artists.

For someone to argue that, “It’s ok to hold different concerts on the same date since audiences differ” to me is not fair especially in an “era that sells Perception rather than content”. My first show/unveil was staged on the same date as another bigger artist then, so I know the psychological and physical drain you have to go through on top of double efforts and budgets since you’re both advertising, promoting and creating momentum for the final day using the same “SPACE” and “MEDIUM”. Half the concerts in our country are not attended based on the artists catalog or content but rather the hype created around them. The one with bigger advertising gymnastics and budget overwhelms of course I believe in future we can avoid this. Naira Ali