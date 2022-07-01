Ugandan dancehall singer Mudra Di Viral has released yet another hilarious Dancehall song titled “Salawano”.

Since registering his major breakthrough with big bangers that dominated numerous playlists during the lockdown, Mudra has never looked back.

He has released several songs most of which have turned out into bangers including his recent collaboration with Sheebah Karungi dubbed “Ayi”.

He maintains the consistency with yet another song titled “Salawano”.

Also Read: Mudra, Sheebah Drop New Dancehall Song Titled “Ayi” | (VIDEO)

Released earlier today, the song is already rising up on the list of trending songs in Uganda on YouTube.

Listening to the lyrics, Mudra’s hilarious lyrics and almost careless delivery creates the right mood for you to just forget your worries and dance along.

The audio was produced by Don at Makindye-based Axtra Nation studios and the visuals should be on the way.

Take a listen to the song below and let us know what you think: