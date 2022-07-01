Singer Leila Kayondo believes that King Saha has the backing of many fellow top artists because he is approachable unlike his competitor Cindy Sanyu.

The self-styled “Commando” recently publicly revealed that she will vote for King Saha in the forthcoming UMA elections.

She reasoned that King Saha’s manifesto appears to have solutions for many problems that she relates to as a singer.

“Despite being friends with King Saha, I had a decision to make on who would be a better leader for me as an artiste,” Leila Kayondo state in a recent interview.

“During a recent chat with King Saha, the topic of UMA presidency came up and we had a long chat on WhatsApp.

“He later asked me where I was and personally came to meet me to explain further what his plans for the association and the entertainment fraternity are.

“As a singer, his manifesto had the ideas that I have always thought would solve my problems as a singer so he will take my vote,” Leila Kayondo said.

When asked why she has not had a chat with the other candidates vying for the presidential seat of the association, Kayondo said that she has not been approached by these contestants.

She maintained that despite having no bad blood against Cindy, the self-styled King Herself has not really approached her to seek for her vote.

Me and Cindy are friends. We actually talk once in a while but she has not had a chat with me about what she plans to do for artists. Maybe she does not think I need to know and there is no problem with that either. Leila Kayondo

“I will give my vote to Saha because I know his plans are for the good. He seems capable, ” she added.

Leila Kayondo made the statements while appearing on an interview on NBS TV’s KURT show with Tuff B on Saturday.

What shocked many of the viewers, however, was that Leila Kayondo admitted that she is not a registered member of the Uganda Musicians Association.

According to the elections guidelines , only members registered with the association are eligible to vote in the pending elections.

Currently, it is not clear when the elections will finally be held after the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development postponed them indefinitely.