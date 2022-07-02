Media personality and events host Annet Nambooze alias Annatalia Oze welcomed her second child last night.

She shared the good news of welcoming her second child on her social media page where she also disclosed the name of her new bundle of joy.

Annatalia Oze wrote disclosing that her new baby is christened “Charlie Kafumbe” who she gave birth to on Friday 1st July, 2022.

She finally made her way into our loving arms on 1st/07/22, From a room of my womb to this world. Welcome my darling Charlie Kafumbe. Annatalia Oze

Upon sharing the good news, several of her followers congratulated her on becoming a mother for the second time.

See more NBS TV presenter @AnnataliaO yesterday gave birth to a bouncing baby. "Charlie Kafumbe"



Congratulations 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fb2PldIxxt — MBU (@MBU) July 2, 2022

Congratulations Annatalia Oze on expanding your family with a new member!