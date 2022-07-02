Route Entertainment music producer Eli Arkhis is celebrating a decade since he joined the Uganda music industry.

The audio music producer and sound engineer is thankful to all the people who have helped him see his dream come to reality as one of the renown and trusted producers in the city.

Among the people he is glad to have worked with is his boss Yese Oman Rafiki, Enox Pro Des, Radio & Weasel, Swangz Avenue’s Julius Kyazze, and Benon Mugumbya.

Also Read: Producer Eli Arkhis pitches camp in Gulu ahead of big festival

He went on to thank all the media personalities who have contributed positively to his career and deejays who play the music he produces.

Today 1st July 2022. I make 10 yrs since I started music production career. thx to God in Heaven and thx to everyone that has carried me along the way am forever grateful to All Ma friends and family. To the Key players in ma rise am grateful Yese Oman Rafiki, Enox Pro Des, Radio & Weasel, Julius Kyazze, Benon Mugumbya to my fellow producers AudioProducers AssociationUganda it’s a win to all the biggest African movies I have scored it’s a blessing thx Uganda Film Festival and Mulindwa Richard for the recognitions over the yrs. To all the Ads and corporate teams I have worked on it has always been a dream… The list is endless. It’s a blessing to all the artists I have worked for and their managements u r so many I can’t mention respect to u to Tv and Radio presenters, To the djs who play the music we produce. Thx Bambi to all the fans of Ugandan music Asante Santa. LETS KIP WINNING Eli Arkhis