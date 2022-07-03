As she gradually heals from a motor accident which left her with injuries, singer Kapa Cat asks well-wishers to help her with funds to foot her medical bills.

Catherine Tumusiime, better known as Kapa Cat, was involved in an accident recently which left a bad wreckage of her car.

She is thankful to God for having given her and her crew another chance to live as they only death by a whisker.

Through her social media, the singer who is on her road to recovery asks the public to assist her financially as she is no longer able to perform to earn money.

The “Kapa Ojimanyi” singer begged well-wisher to help her with funds which will helo her foot medical bills as she nurses her injuries.

She shared her numbers for those that may be able to support her through mobile money.

Kapa Cat also sent shout outs to all her friends and fans who immediately sent her some money to help her clear some of her hospital bills as soon as they understand that she had gotten involved in accident.

She noted that she still feels some pain in her left jaw when she yawns and that her eye is still red though slowly healing.

At the moment, Kapa Cat can’t support herself as she makes all her movements while seated in a wheelchair.

Her manager was also found with three pieces of glass stuck in his chest and needs to go through surgery.