King of Mwooyo Maurice Kirya believes that there is a lot the local music industry can achieve but the gossiping done by some of the top artists needs to first stop.

If you thought that all was well in the music industry, better not run that narrative when standing next to Maurice Kirya.

The Soul and RnB singer is not really pleased eith the direction the industry has taken in the last many years.

Particularly, he is not happy with the really talented people who he believes are misusing their talent and time.

Also Read: Maurice Kirya in on the UMA Presidential race, Bebe Cool backs him

On Saturday, through a post on his Facebook page, Kirya called out the artists who spend their time gossiping about each other and boasting instead of creating new content for their fans.

“Some of the most talented artists I know in Uganda spend most of their time gossiping about other artists and how they think they are better than them, Instead of getting in studio and putting their talent to work,” Maurice Kirya wrote.

He urged them to stop discouraging younger artists and rather encourage them to follow their dreams.

“So this goes out to you talented artists, if you think you’re good, be about it, stop trying to discourage artists that are actually doing the work and putting it out there, They are brave and they’re following their dreams,” he added.

What do you make of his submission?