As more Ugandan artists release new tracks as the year nears its end, fresh talent Digital Wizard has also outed his new audio dubbed “Obudde Bwekiro”.

Digital Wizard, real name Samanya Abas is a fresh talent on the Ugandan music scene doing Dancehall music.

He is gifted songwriter and musician doing mostly Afro-beat, Dancehall, and Zouk signed under Rain Muzik Group International.

Digital Wizard has positioned himself as an artist to keep an eye out for after proving that he can easily blend any genre of music.

He has previously released songs like Deejay, Mbiligo, Yenze Afugga, Kanyumidde, Nkulowozako, among others.

He says he is here to lay his mark on Uganda’s music industry with his latest release and he is not far from achieving his dreams.

“Obudde Bwekiro” which translates to “The Night Time” is a song for the party animals, expressing the liveliness of the nightlife economy in Uganda.

The new song was written by Digital Wizard himself with help of Happy The Writer. The audio was then produced by Zion Kay, and mixed and Mastered by HerbertSkillz.

Listen to it here: