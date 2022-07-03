Singer Winnie Nwagi is settled and has no plans whatsoever of leaving Swangx Avenue despite past rumors suggesting the possibility.

For over five years, Winnie Nwagi has been a household music brand blessing us with her sweet music and vibes.

Her brand has, however, found its way on the wrong side of the news a few times often due to her violent conduct and tough attitude.

This has always raised questions about what her bosses at the music label think of her conduct and whether she will last long at the label.

Also Read: Swangz Avenue renews Winnie Nwagi’s contract

In 2020, Swangz Avenue replied to those questions by renewing the Matala singer’s contract at the label, putting to bed the rumors that she was about to be fired.

A few weeks ago, the rumors reappeared that she wasn’t happy at the label because of being sidelined as new artists at the label are given the attention.

This came after it was announced that Azawi who has been at the label for just about two years was to stage her concert before the self-styled Firebaby.

Nwagi, however, maintained that she is very supportive of Azawi and the plans the record label has for them both.

During a recent interview, Nwagi reaffirmed that she has no intentions of quitting the label despite a few people around her often advising her to.

“I am used to working with all these experienced people in different departments. They all work toward my success so I am still at Swangz. I have never thought of quitting,” she said.