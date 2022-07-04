Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has cautioned Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago to be very mindful while dealing with some artists noting that they may taint his image.

The Gagamel Entertainment crew boss sent his warning to the Lord Mayor while discussing how he interjected the UMA election process and forced the UMA chairperson Jeff Ekongot to cancel it.

According to Bebe Cool’s explanation, Erias Lukwago and his client King Saha did wrong in causing the spearheading the cancellation of the elections.

Also Read: If the voting the process is not transparent, Kayiwe – Sheebah to King Saha

Bebe Cool went on to narrate that Erias Lukwago and King Saha would have collected their evidence and filed it before court.

On that note, Bebe Cool further stressed that when the Lord Mayor continues to behave in such a manner with his clients, his reputation will end up being tainted.