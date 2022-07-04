Two surprise appearances by Jose Chameleone on Saturday and Sunday left revelers impressed at the three-day Roast and Rhyme festival in Jinja over the weekend.

On Friday, revelers in different squads made a road trip to the Source of the Nile Gardens – Nile Park in Jinja where Day One of the Roast and Rhyme Nyam on the Nile edition was prepared to happen.

Different activities including a Bon Fire, poetry, touring the Nile, Quad biking, bungee jumping welcomed the revelers to a fun-filled getaway from the city noise.

Sponsored by Bell Lager Mpola Enjoyments, the party turned a notch higher on Saturday with the picnic vibes, the cook-off, and performances later that night.

Karole Kasita, Zex Bilangilangi, Myco Ouma, Abeeka Band, among other put up exhilarating performances on Saturday evening.

Nyama choma was complimented with Bell Lager drinks which were in plenty at the venue.

What caught many by surprise on the night was Jose Chameleone stepping onto stage at around 10:40pm midway Zex Bilangilangi’s performance.

This had the crowds screaming on top of their voices as the Leone Island chief performed together with the Firebase Crew sensation.

The deejays then took over to give the revelers a memorable night of music and they enjoyed it as many were seen stuck at the venue with no plans of returning to their areas of accommodation.

The early morning Sunday sunrise then invited the revelers to wear their all-white attires ahead of the Brunch that was hosted by Selector Jay.

Dubbed the “Sunday Service All White Brunch”, soothing music washed away the hangover from Saturday. Everyone was dressed for the occasion.

Benon Mugumbya, Steve Keys, Myco Ouma, Joseph Sax, among others serenaded the party lovers with live music before Chameleone turned up the vibe to perform his songs.

Several people who turned up were overheard appreciating what a refreshing experience the Roast and Rhyme was as they gathered their belonging to return to Kampala ahead of a busy week.