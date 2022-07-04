On Friday evening, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, the iconic Jinja Bridge was lit with red and yellow – the Bell Lager colors – and green in honor of Roast and Rhyme.

This edition of the popular picnic-style event – dubbed the “Nyam on the Nile” edition – was held from 1st to 3rd July at the Source of the Nile Gardens (Nile Park) on the banks of River Nile in Jinja, as the organisers – Bell Lager and Swangz Avenue – delivered a memorable, fun-filled experience to attendees.

For those travelling from Kampala by road, the fun started at the famous Namawojjolo Meat Market on the Kampala-Jinja Highway, as those that bought chicken from the vendors were given free Bell Lager coupons to be redeemed at the venue.

On Friday night, guests enjoyed a karaoke evening by a bonfire, where those that were interested performed for friends and family.

Later on, DJ Ali Breezy backed these up with great mixes that ushered in Saturday.

On Saturday, guests enjoyed exciting group games like beer pong, ludo, matatu and many more as DJ Ali Breezy provided some background music for the crowd’s enjoyment.

As this was going on, some of the guests went jet skiing and tubing on the Nile – delivering the tourist vibe that Jinja is popular for.

The day also featured a cook-off competition, which saw random guests take on a grilling challenge, with the winner winning a limited edition Bell Lager grill, apron and other goodies.

On the musical end of things, there were live performances from Jinja’s princess Sandra K, the Abeeka and Myk Ouma’s bands.

These provided a beautifully orchestrated set for Karole Kasiita and Zex Bilangilangi – who were the headline acts for the event.

Throughout the event, different food and meat vendors were on hand to serve the attendees tasty meats of all kinds, which were paired with Bell Lager’s Bell na Nyama combos and Bell Lager cocktails.

Speaking at the event, Matilda Babuleka, Bell Lager’s brand manager, said that Roast and Rhyme is the perfect experience for anyone looking to have a great time with their crew and that the brand was perfectly placed to make these good times happen.

She said, “Roast and Rhyme is the perfect setting for our consumers or anyone looking for Mpola Enjoyments – which is essentially chill vibes with your crew, some nyama and ice-cold Bell Lager any time, anywhere.”

“This edition was the perfect opportunity to demonstrate all the ways through which we let the good times flow for our consumers with a much-needed break away from the city,” she added.