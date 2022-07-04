Last week on Friday 1st July 2022, Kenyan socialite Alhuda Njoroge alias Huddah Monroe The Bosschick, touched down at Entebbe International Airport ahead of a two-day visit to Kampala.

The socialite was in the +256 to launch her Make-up studio and was set to make appearances at two events starting with the the one at Vault in Bulogobi on Friday and the other at La Terraza.

She, however, failed to make it to La Terraza because of a power blackout at her hotel room. She claimed that electricity disappeared for more than 12 hours.

The socialite reportedly couldn’t get access to her clothes and had to use the fire exit door to get to the lobby something she says left her traumatized.

She reportedly made the claims through a thread on her Snapchat account: