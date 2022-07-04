News coming in reveals how singer Spice Diana is wanted by Police to answer questions regarding the death of a 27-year-old man at her home.

The news that was broken by Capital FM through social media on Monday afternoon alleges that a man identified as Henry Nsamba was clobbered to death at Spice Diana’s home.

It is alleged that the victim was a casual laborer who climbed over a wall fence at the singer’s home on 30th June 2022 with an intention to steal.

He was, however, reportedly caught, arrested, and beaten badly by a mob and he died while at Mulago hospital.

Spice Diana has a mansion along Salama Road. She is yet to release a statement about the reported summon.

This is not the first time a popular Ugandan singer is being embroiled in a similar scenario.

On 26th December 2012, another 27-year-old man Robert Karamagi allegedly died at the home of Leone Island chief Joseph Mayanja.

The 27-year-old Karamaji allegedly set himself ablaze after being caught intruding on the singer’s home in Seguku.