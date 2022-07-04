News coming in reveals how singer Spice Diana is wanted by Police to answer questions regarding the death of a 27-year-old man at her home.
The news that was broken by Capital FM through social media on Monday afternoon alleges that a man identified as Henry Nsamba was clobbered to death at Spice Diana’s home.
It is alleged that the victim was a casual laborer who climbed over a wall fence at the singer’s home on 30th June 2022 with an intention to steal.
Also Read: Nince Henry opens up on witchcraft amongst musicians living in Makindye, advises Spice Diana to relocate
He was, however, reportedly caught, arrested, and beaten badly by a mob and he died while at Mulago hospital.
Police at Katwe has summoned a known singer Spice Diana aka Namukwaya Hajjara over the murder of a 27 year old casual labourer who was beaten badly in her home and later died at in Mulago Hospital.
Police says that on 30/6/22, the victim Nsamba Henry climbed a wall fence at the home of Spice Diana musician with intention to steal,was arrested,beaten up by the mob and later died at the hospital.Capital FM
Police at Katwe has summoned a known singer Spice Diana aka Namukwaya Hajjara over the murder of a 27 year old casual labourer who was beaten badly in her home and later died at in Mulago Hospital.#CapitalNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/HILuKPUimN— Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) July 4, 2022
Spice Diana has a mansion along Salama Road. She is yet to release a statement about the reported summon.
This is not the first time a popular Ugandan singer is being embroiled in a similar scenario.
On 26th December 2012, another 27-year-old man Robert Karamagi allegedly died at the home of Leone Island chief Joseph Mayanja.
The 27-year-old Karamaji allegedly set himself ablaze after being caught intruding on the singer’s home in Seguku.