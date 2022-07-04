This year, Ykee Benda plans to hold a successful concert at Kampala Serena Hotel if we are to go by his recent revelation.

It seems like as the year comes to closure, many artistes are planning on holding concerts in different parts of the country.

Already, the likes of Juliana Kanyomozi, B2C Entertainment, Eddy Kenzo, Eezzy, among others have announced dates for their concerts.

Last week, Ykee Benda added his name to that list through a teasing tweet in which he mentioned how he was planning to hold a soldout concert.

The Mpaka Records CEO who had a successful “Singa” concert at Serena Hotel in March 2019 plans to do the same this year at the same venue.

Through a tweet, Ykee noted, “SERENA HOTEL!! We selling out again!!”

His fans are already rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the good news as they await for the concert dates to be confirmed.