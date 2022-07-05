Born on 5th July, 1989, Ugandan socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black celebrates her 33rd birthday today.

Controversy has remained a constant in Bad Black’s life since she became a popular figure in Uganda’s entertainment space more than ten years ago.

Regardless of her character, the mother of four is a people’s person and she woke up happy as she adds another year unto her age today.

Several of her friends, followers, and fellow celebrities are already extending their best of wishes to her as they celebrate the big day with her.

In the past, the socialite has always organized big birthday parties to celebrate her birthday but it is not yet clear whether she has the same plans today.

Nonetheless, she is counting her blessings and through social media, she revealed how the new age is to make her stronger.

“When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, ‘What are you gonna do about it?’ I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me. Happy Birthday to me! 33yrs got scary history but am strong,” she wrote on Facebook.

Join us in wishing her a happy birthday!