Singer Cindy Sanyu Okuyo ordered a youngster to leave stage for performing past midnight at Munyonyo Fusion Auto Spa over the weekend.

Before Cindy took to stage, she was first asked to give way for an upcoming artist to showcase her talent.

Little did Cindy know that it was a youngster who was supposed to be in bed at that particular time.

Midway through the young kid’s performance, Cindy interjected and expressed how it is not good to let youngsters perform very late in the night.

Cindy explained that if at all she knew that the youngster was the one she was paving way fot yo perform that late, she wouldn’t have given her the chance.

She narrated that she supports youngsters venturing into music but detests seeing artists below the age of 18 performing very late in the night.

She went on to caution parents to be very careful while sending their children to perform late in the night saying it is a very bad habit that she can’t allow.