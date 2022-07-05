With Rahmah Pinky still trying to find her footing, has Sheebah’s ex-manager Jeff Kiwa now added Aroma to the artists under his management?

Looking at singer Kyavaerimukama Aroma alias Aroma’s social media platforms, they are littered with photos of herself with Jeff Kiwa.

She seems settled in company of the Team No Sleep big boss and his employees Grenade Official and Diamond Oscar.

Initially, it was thought that the photos were just randomly taken when the songtress bumpend into the TNS squad. But, maybe not!

According to reports reaching us, the former Butterfly Music singer could now be under Jeff’s wings as she never leaves his side.

Rumors further suggest that she is being moulded into the perfect replacement for the long gone Queen Karma.

Reportedly, the TNS team is working tirelessly to make sure Aroma is ready for the task when she releases her new projects soon.

Aroma is a talented songstress and her music has been making good strides on different media stations.

She has also been exposed to a fair share of the politics in the industry and her supposed move to work with Jeff Kiwa makes a big statement regarding her ambitions going forward.

Neither Jeff nor Aroma has publicly confirmed the reports and we shall remain watching closely to see what comes of this.