A video making rounds on social media shows Eddy Kenzo violently throwing a microphone towards a fan who poured a drink on him while performing.

For about a month, Eddy Kenzo has been on tour in different parts of the country in promotion of his “Eddy Kenzo Festival”.

Over the weekend, the Big Talent Entertainment singer was in Fort Portal where he performed at a couple of hangouts.

At one of those, however, Kenzo’s temper was put to a test by a reveler who poured what is believed to be alcohol on him while performing.

A ten seconds video shows the fan pouring liquids from a bottle on the singer as he performs his song “Enjoyment”.

Visibly irritated by the fan’s actions, Eddy Kenzo immediately halts his performance and throws the microphone towards the fan.

His bouncers are also immediately seen jumping into the crowd supposedly to pick out the fan whose actions have been labeled “disrespectful.”

Watch the video here: