Singer Omar Mukose alias Prince Omar is beaming with joy after his new management, Baddest Music, gifted him with a new car.

The singer who has so far released one song dubbed Ntuuse under his new management team expressed his joy saying he feels humbled to be welcomed to the crew with blessings and gifts.

Prince Omar stressed that the ride was gifted to him for the great music, strong work ethic, and persistence he shows.

He also noted that he must have impressed the management by the excellent way he always executes what is availed on his desk.

Omar said that the gift is a motivation to him as he looks forward to working together with Baddest Music for many more years to come so that they can reach great heights together.

When Prince Omar was asked whether he bought the car himself and decided to hand it to his new manager Arafat Bagonza to pretend as if he had gifted to him, he denied the claims.

He went on to defend himself saying that manager Arafat is wealthy enough to afford buying new rides.