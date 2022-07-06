A few days ago, singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady and his ex-lover Prima Kardashi threw a birthday bash for their daughter Solange Williams Kigozi as she turned three years old.

The celebrations held at Freedom City had a few invited guests in attendance and according to photos and videos seen by MBU, they had fun and enjoyed the day.

What caught many people’s attention, however, was that Prima Kardashi’s current lover Mr. Henrie was no where to be seen at the function.

Mr. Henrie’s absence from the function ignited speculations to the already boiling rumors that the Galaxy FM presenter split with Prima.

Prima through her Instagram expressed how a strong co-parenting bond relationship with her ex-lover helps to reduce a child’s stress.

She went noted that co-parenting provides their daughter comfort and security and as well helps parents to balance their responsibilities.

