Azawi’s unique music touch and delivery seems to have taken a firm grip of many local music lovers including former AIGP Asan Kasingye.

Recently, Asan Kasingye gave his list of the top ten tracks he listens to mostly which had songs from the likes of Sheebah, Mudra, Chameleone, Ykee Benda, Afrigo Band, among others.

Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi’s song “Party Mood” – track 12 off the African Music album – featured on the list as well.

Little did we know that despite not coming in the first place, Afande Kasingye has a soft spot for the Swangz Avenue artist.

During a recent interview on Galaxy FM’s Evening Rush show, the popular Kasingye said that he loves the uniqueness about Azawi. “I love Azawi. She is unique,” he noted.

Produced by Diamond Platnumz’s producer Lizer Classic, Party Mood evokes your moods to just let go of whatever troubles you have and hit the dance floor.

With Afande Kasingye enjoying his time off his former busy schedule, he must be shaking his not-so-young body a little too much.

There is no crime committed Afande. We love your music taste!