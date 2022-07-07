Rising singer Ricky Miles of One Love Tune Management is known for his jam dubbed “Insane” that has enjoyed massive rotation from different media outlets.

According to Ricky Miles, he wrote the song dedicating it to guys who get attracted to women but then feel shy to take make the first move.

Speaking in an interview, he disclosed that he was inspired to join the music industry by the late GoodLyfe crew singer Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio.

Ricky Miles explained that Mowzey Radio’s touch and lyrics plus the way he shaped the music industry left a lasting impression on him.

Whenever Radio released a new jam, Ricky remembers sitting down and listening to the lyrics carefully.

Often, the rising star would find something new in the late singer’s lyrics that made sense in his own life.

See more Ricky Miles: I was inspired by the late Mozey Radio to become a musician. I’m a producer and artiste who started out in 2017. I recorded the song ‘Insane’ last year, and a friend called C-Jay posted it on TikTok and before you knew it, the song blew up. #NBSAfter5 pic.twitter.com/KPUVUI8noM — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) July 6, 2022

Ricky Miles is a multi-talented artist, producer who began his career in 2017 and eyes to make it on the big scene.