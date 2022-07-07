Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has broken silence on why he didn’t run for the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidency.

The “Forever” singer explained that he is very busy and has a tight schedule which cannot allow him be involved in the UMA duties.

He further stated that artists need to find a person who is busy but as well has time for the association’s duties.

I would have contested to be UMA president but honestly am very busy for that. We need to find artists that are busy but who can run that run that post quite well. Jose Chameleone

Speaking about the beef between Bebe Cool and King Saha, Chameleone applauded the former for acting mature on the song that the latter dedicated to him.

He reasoned that beef in the music industry is healthy if it doesn’t involve violence.