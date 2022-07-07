Eddy Kenzo says he felt disrespected by the reveler who poured drinks laced with alcohol on him while performing recently.

Over the weekend, singer Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo found himself in an physical altercation with a fan.

Kenzo’s temper was put to a test by the reveler who poured drinks that were laced with alcohol on him while performing.

A ten seconds video shows the fan pouring liquids from a bottle on the singer’s clothes as he performs his song “Enjoyment”.

See more

Being a Muslim, Kenzo must have felt disrespected by the fan and it immediately cut his fuse short, forcing him to react quite aggressively.

Also Read: Eddy Kenzo hits fan with microphone for pouring drinks on him

Visibly irritated by the fan’s actions, Eddy Kenzo immediately halts his performance and throws the microphone towards the fan.

While speaking to Spark TV, the 32-year-old singer revealed that the drinks that were poured on his clothes had alcohol in them.

“What was poured on me was alcohol mixed with another drink because I smelt it,” Eddy Kenzo furiously stated.

He explained that it was a disrespectful act by the reveler and that he is remorseless about his immediate reaction.

“I don’t know how some can be that mean. He disrespected me. Am not here to plead for sympathy. I can’t do that to other people. I respect people and I love my people,” Kenzo told Spark TV.

Kenzo’s reaction has been backed by several netizens and fellow artists who claim that fans have made it a norm of disrespecting celebrities and hence deserve to be treated alike.