Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s wife Angel Kwakunda through her lawyers, Elgon and Company Advocates wants to file for divorce.

Angel Kwakunda is fed up of Lwasa’s acts that she describes as “disrespectful and demeaning” and hence wants to divorce.

Angel made the claims after being battered and thrown out of Lwasa’s home by unknown individuals who attacked her on Wednesday evening.

She stressed that she is tired of the mistreatment from ill-mannered people related to Lwasa that have made it a habit of torturing her.

This was revealed as Angel had gone to Police to file a case of assault with her lawyers. She appeared to be shedding tears and looked quite depressed.