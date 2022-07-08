Did you know that Ava Peace is a good dancer? Well, the new video for her song ‘Stamina’ could answer that question for you.

In June, Ava Peace dropped a new jam dubbed “Stamina” as she continued to emphasize her love for dancehall music.

‘Stamina’ was produced by Don at Axtra Nation and Ava Peace flows with the beat whilst wrapping her voice around the lyrics.

It is a song that will get you dancing and has increasingly become popular at different night hangouts, on radio, and on TikTok.

Today, Ava Peace has added visuals to the trending audio and we love it.

The video directed by Grate Make Films is a showcase of the life of the queen of dancehall, a character Ava Peace performs with ease.

If you love dancehall music, the choreography in the visuals will definitely attract you to your feet and this song could be on replay all day.

Take a gaze at the visuals here: