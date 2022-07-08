Outgoing Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) General Secretary Phina Mugerwa has threatened to drag former UMA president Sophie Gombya to police for allegedly accusing her of making off with UMA documents.

Phina Mugerwa vowed to drag Sophie Gombya to police during a press conference that she held at the National Theatre as she tried to clear the air on the rumors that she had stolen UMA documents that she presented to the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development a few days ago.

When the allegations made rounds, UMA electoral chairman Mr. Jeff Ekongot filed a case at Police accusing Phina of picking the documents from UMA offices without anyone’s knowledge.

Following the accusations, Sophie Gombya reportedly came out and disclosed that she has evidence that Phina stole the association’s documents.

The accusations rubbed Phina the wrong way and she also vowed to drag Sophie to Police so that she can produce the evidence to the allegations.

The raucous in UMA that is ongoing has caused by the failure to have a smooth electoral process to have new leaders take over office as the incumbents don’t want to leave power.