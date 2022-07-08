Ahead of the Club Dome concert that is slated for 16th July 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Club Pilsener has unveiled the list of performers set to perform at the event.

Club Dome which targets campusers and young millennials in tertiary institutions of learning will kick off in Kampala on Saturday July 16th 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

With a futuristic theme, the Club Pilsener-sponsored event will be returning for the 6th edition following a two-year hiatus.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and South African rapper Costa Titch have already confirmed their readiness to headline the show next weekend.

Early on Friday morning, Club Pilsener released the list of Ugandan musicians who will perform on the same stage come 16th July.

Sheebah Karungi, John Blaq, Daddy Andre, Kataleya and Kandle, Vinka, among others will be performing for the fans.

Deejays Slick Stuart and Roja, Deejay Joe, Kasbaby, DJ Dash, among others will also share the stage to give a great music experience to revelers.

Tickets to the event are still on sale with the Earlybird tickets deadline set for this Sunday (10th July).

See more Holla! The line up is ready to give you a good time! Whose performance are you looking forward to? 🥳 #ClubDome #DomeLifeDopeLife #AdekunleGoldUG pic.twitter.com/y1Rc9Wbwvc — Club Pilsener (@ClubPilsener) July 8, 2022

You cannot miss this!