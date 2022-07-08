Singer Doctor Bitone Bitone, born Denis Kawuki, spent the night at the hospital taking care of his two sons Jammy and Jordan who were hit by a speeding vehicle.

The singer disclosed that his two sons where hit by a speeding vehicle late on Thursday evening at around 6pm as they were on their way back home from school.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital to receive first aid and medication for the injuries to they sustained serious.

I need your prayers comrades, this evening at around 6pm my boys Jammy and Jordan were knocked by a car on their way back home. We are in hospital right now. Dr. Bitone Bitone

Based on the video clips cited by this website, one of his son’s was left with a fractured limb.

In another clip, one of tem appears to be in severe pain and is heard crying out loudly, calling on his father’s name.

Dr. Bitone’s followers and fans have been sending him their best wishes to see that his boys heal sooner than later.