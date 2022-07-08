The late Legendary radio personality Alexander Ndawula will be laid to rest on Sunday at Kyamaganda Village, Lwengo District.

On 6th June 2022, the country was sent in shock when veteran media personality Alex Ndawula was announced dead.

Born 8th January 1963, Ndawula passed on aged 53 years old at Nsambya Hospital after spending quite a while battling health complications.

The preparations to send the late to his final resting place have been ongoing and he will finally be laid to rest on Sunday.

In a statement released by his family, friends and fans of the late Ndawula are invited to a public vigil and memorial mass today at Capital FM Gardens, Kisementi.

“Friends, fans and colleagues will meet at Capital FM Gardens at Plot 1A Kisementi on Friday 8th July 2022 for a public vigil and memorial mass starting at 2:00pm,” reads the announcement.

There will be a funeral service at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala on Saturday 9th July 2022 starting at 3:00pm. Burial will take place on Sunday 10th July 2022 at Kyamaganda Village, Lwengo District beginning with prayers at 12:00 noon. Informed are relatives, friends, and in-laws. May his soul rest in eternal peace. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Announcement

May his soul rest in peace!

About Alex Ndawula

Alwxander Ndawula was born in 1963 in New york City, USA. Following his father’s death, the family relocated to Uganda when he was just eight years.

He went to St Mary’s College Kisubi, then went to Nairobi before joining Namasagali for his High school and then Nakawa Technical Institute where he pursued Marketing far from his dream of Architecture.

Ndawula joined the deejaying profession in the 1990s when the FM mode had taken over the Kampala airwaves.

He began his radio career at Sanyu FM in 1993 and later joined Capital FM in 1994. He was briefly ‘fired’ in 2003 but later recalled due to public demand.

In 2017, Alex Ndawula announced his retirement from radio after working with Capital FM for over 20 years. A farewell party was organized in which the radio legend was reportedly gifted with a Toyota Prado and a cash prize of UGX 30million as gratitude for the years he had been at the station.

However, he would announce his comeback the following year 2018, this time joining Jazz FM in Ntinda, and co-hosting an evening show with his former co-presenter, Christine Mawadri.

Ndawula and Christine rocked the Capital FM airwaves in the 1990s and 2000s with the famous morning show, where they were later joined by Oualanyah Columbus.